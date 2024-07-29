RS Chairman defers decision on discussion over UPSC aspirants' deaths

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday deferred a decision on allowing a discussion regarding the recent deaths of UPSC aspirants at a Delhi coaching centre, citing lack of agreement between the ruling party and the opposition.

Several members, including Sudhanshu Trivedi, Ram Chandra Jangra, Surendra Singh Nagar from BJP, Swati Maliwal from AAP and John Brittas from CPI (M) had sought a discussion under Rule 267, which allows for suspension of the day's business to debate urgent matters.

However, Dhankhar noted that the opposition Congress had not agreed to this.

"The main Opposition do not favour Rule 267. This was conveyed to me by (Congress leader) Jairam Ramesh in categorical terms," Dhankhar said.

The chairman acknowledged the importance of the issue, stating, "Youth demographic dividend of the country has to be nurtured." He expressed concern over the commercialisation of coaching.

Dhankhar proposed considering a short-duration discussion or calling attention motion under Rules 176 or 180, saying he would consult party leaders after Zero Hour.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju supported an urgent discussion "under whichever rule." Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge called for discussion on Manipur and NEET issues as well, which the Chair said were not before him at present.