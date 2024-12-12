RS Chairman has consistently suppressed freedom of expression of Opposition: Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Asserting that "trampling of democracy" has become the norm in Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday alleged abuse of power by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and questioned his impartiality.

The Congress chief alleged the Rajya Sabha chairman has consistently suppressed the freedom of expression of Opposition members through "persistent heckling, unwarranted insistence on authentication, unfair remarks, and the refusal to list issues of public importance for discussion".

His scathing criticism of the vice president comes a couple of days after Opposition INDIA bloc parties, spearheaded by the Congress, submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha for moving a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, accusing him of being "extremely partisan".

On behalf of the Opposition, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain on Tuesday submitted the notice signed by 60 opposition MPs -- including from the Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, DMK, Samajwadi Party -- to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

In a post on X on Thursday, Kharge alleged that muzzling the Opposition's "right to speak" and "expression of opinion" has become the norm in Rajya Sabha.

"While trampling of 'democracy' and 'subjugation of truth' has become the autocratic norm in Rajya Sabha... assault on established 'parliamentary practices' is promoted and 'ethical conduct' stands liquidated in Rajya Sabha...our resolve to uphold the Constitution, defend the sacred chamber of Democracy, stand in defense of time-honoured Parliamentary practices becomes even stronger and steadfast in face of this brutal, lethal and obtrusive assault being unleashed," the Congress chief said.

"We will not bow down. We will stand tall in protection of Democratic rights of every fellow citizen and our sacred Constitution," he said.

Kharge said he was not permitted to speak in the House and he seeks to place before the People of India, 10 points as to why the Opposition expresses "no confidence" in the conduct of the Chairman and the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

"The conduct of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has raised serious concerns over his impartiality, with frequent criticisms of the Opposition and an abuse of the powers vested in the Chair," he alleged.

Kharge claimed that the Chairman has consistently "suppressed" the freedom of expression of Opposition members through "persistent heckling, unwarranted insistence on authentication, unfair remarks, and the refusal to list issues of public importance for discussion".

On several occasions, the Chairman has misused his authority by suspending members en masse and extending these suspensions beyond a single session, setting a concerning precedent, he said.

"The Chairman has repeatedly and vociferously criticised Opposition leaders outside the House, often echoing the arguments of the ruling party, the BJP. Within the House, he has ‘schooled’ even senior Opposition members. He has misused the sanctity of the chair to praise his political ideologue - RSS, and said that 'I am the Eklavya of RSS', which is inconsistent with the spirit of the Constitution," Kharge said.

He claimed that the Chairman displays "unwarranted sycophancy" towards the government within the House and also outside.

"On various occasions, he has equated the Prime Minister with Mahatma Gandhi, has held it wrong to seek the accountability of the Prime Minister by the Opposition. He has commented even on walkouts by the Opposition, even though it is a well-honoured Parliamentary tool," he said.

"He routinely directs arbitrary and malafide expunging of critical portions of Opposition members’ speeches, including those by the Leader of the Opposition," he said.

"The Chairman has never permitted any discussion under Rule 267, nor has he allowed Opposition members to explain their notices under this rule. In contrast, ruling party members are often allowed to elaborate on their notices without restriction," he said.

Kharge also alleged that the coverage by Sansad Television is noticeably biased, often failing to show Opposition benches.

"When Opposition leaders speak, the camera disproportionately focuses on the Chair. Moreover, directions regarding telecast protocols were arbitrarily altered without consulting the General Purposes Committee, which includes representation from all parties," he said.

Kharge also stated that short duration discussions and calling attention motions are rarely taken up and pointed out that under the UPA era, Rajya Sabha routinely conducted one short duration discussion and two calling attention motions weekly.

"During the current tenure, no Half-an-Hour Discussions or Statutory Resolutions by Opposition members have been entertained. Bills are also frequently not referred to Department-Related Standing Committees for detailed examination," Kharge said.

He alleged that the Opposition members are not allowed to seek clarifications on statements made by ministers, a practice that was previously permitted in Rajya Sabha.

"The Chairman has taken unilateral decisions on significant matters, such as relocating statues and altering the security apparatus, without consulting the concerned committees. The General Purposes Committee and Rules Committee have not met during his tenure," he said. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR