RS lauds women's cricket, kabbaddi, blind women's cricket team for winning World Cups

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday lauded the country's women's cricket team, women kabbaddi team and women's blind cricket team for winning their respective World Cup tournaments.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said the achievements of women sportspersons underscore the growing excellence of Indian women in diverse sporting arenas.

"Our nation has created history by winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final match held at Navi Mumbai on the 2nd of November 2025. Our women's cricket team, led by Ms Harmanpreet Kaur, delivered a magnificent all-round performance to achieve this landmark victory," Radhakrishnan said on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

He lauded the blind women's cricket team for winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup.

"Our nation also achieved another proud milestone when our blind women's cricket team won the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup, defeating Nepal by 7 wickets in the final match that was held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on the 23rd of November 2025. The team, led by Ms Deepika T C, put up an inspiring performance," the chairman said.

He said yet another remarkable feat was achieved by the Indian women's Kabaddi team, led by Ritu Negi, that won the Women's Kabaddi World Cup for the second successive time by defeating Chinese Taipei in the final match held at Dhaka, Bangladesh, on November 24, 2025.

"These back-to-back global victories by our women's sportspersons mark a golden moment in Indian sports," Radhakrishnan said.

He said that the achievements not only reflect the courage, consistency, and discipline of our women's sportspersons, but also the testament to the long, arduous, yet remarkable and fulfilling journey that the country's women sportspersons have traversed for these momentous occasions.

"These achievements underscore the growing excellence of Indian women in diverse sporting arenas. On my own behalf and on behalf of the whole House, I extend our warmest congratulations to all the three teams, their coaches, and their support staff. Their achievements have elevated India's honour and inspired millions across the nation," Radhakrishnan said. PTI PRS HVA