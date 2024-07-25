RS MP Fauzia Khan flags challenges faced by civil services aspirants with disabilities

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) NCP Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan raised in the House on Thursday the issue of challenges faced by candidates with disabilities in public service examinations.

To highlight the matter, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader cited the difficulties faced by a candidate suffering from muscular dystrophy, Kartik Kansal, who cleared the Union Public Service Commission examinations four times.

"While we see on one side a Puja Khedkar who clears the UPSC examination and acquires a posting based on false documents. On the other side, we see a Kartik Kansal who clears the UPSC examination four times and yet is denied service. The reason...his physical disability of muscular dystrophy," Khan said.

She said Kansal's UPSC rank in 2021 itself would have qualified him for the Indian Administrative Service but muscular dystrophy was not recognised in the list of eligible conditions at that time.

"Clearing the civil services is an achievement unlike any other. For a person to accomplish this multiple times only to face discriminatory practices should serve as a reminder of the shortcomings of the system," the MP said.

She added there are different criteria of eligibility for people with disabilities for the different services.

The solution, according to Khan, lies in implementing uniform guidelines for medical boards, reducing discrepancies and making fair evaluations.

"By making these adjustments, a system that supports every candidate and promotes fairness and inclusivity throughout the entire process can be created," she said.

The NCP leader said a uniform disability assessment should be part of the package.

Meanwhile, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj of the BJD, in his Zero Hour mention, highlighted the problems faced by farmers in Odisha due to delayed payments of crop insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He said the scheme was designed to provide a safety net to farmers in times of crop loss to ensure their financial stability and safeguard against uncertainties.

However, there have been prolonged delays in payments by insurance companies, Mangaraj said.

He added that his party has been demanding swift and fair payments under the scheme.

The BJD MP said that despite his party's persistent efforts and the plight of farmers, the central government has failed to prioritise the issue with the seriousness it warrants.

"This negligence is not just a bureaucratic failure, it is a betrayal of faith and trust our farmers placed in the system," he said.

Mangaraj demanded immediate action to streamline the process and ensure that payments are disbursed swiftly after assessment of crop damage. PTI NKD IJT IJT