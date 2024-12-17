RS MP Sanjay Singh alleges names being deleted from Delhi voters' list

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged deletion of names from voters' list in Delhi at the instance of the ruling NDA, and said the BJP should not fan polarisation before the upcoming assembly elections in the city.

Singh's charge was countered by Leader of the House and BJP president J P Nadda as well as Union minister Bhupender Yadav.

Nadda claimed the names of Bangladeshi and Rohigyas are being removed from the voters' list following the process laid down in The Constitution itself, and asked the AAP if it was wining with their votes.

Singh claimed applications have been submitted for removing names of several Hindus voters who are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"These people are not Bangladeshi. They are not Rohingyas. People from the Eastern region will make you (BJP) lose your deposits in Delhi election," Singh said, participating in a discussion on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of The Constitution of India".

He demanded a high-level enquiry into how applications are being given to remove names.

"They (NDA) did the same scam in Maharashtra. They did the same scam in Haryana. They want to win elections through a scam. This trick won't work in Delhi. Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party are here," Singh said.

Countering Nadda, Singh asked, "How Bangladeshi illegal immigrants through Tripura, Bengal and Assam reached Delhi after crossing Jharkhand, Bihar and UP? What were you doing? Tell name if you have chased out 10 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants in the last 10 years. Why do you do politics?" "If you do dirty politics here (in Delhi), if you do Hindu-Muslim, we have trained people in Delhi they will say 'school-hospital'. I want to tell you that don't try to show dictatorship in Delhi. Fight Delhi election on the basis of issues," Singh said, attacking the BJP.

He alleged that President Draupadi Murmu and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind were not invited for the consecration of the Ram Lalla statue in the Ayodhya temple because they are from Dalit community.` "The RSS has completed 100 years. Why no Dalit, backward or tribal has been made RSS chief till date? You hate dalit, backwards and tribals," Singh said.

He alleged that the ruling party resorts to horse trading to topple governments across states.

His remark on the PM led to protest and sloganeering.

Nadda said that a person under the Constitution has full right to object to the vote of any person with reason.

"Those who have raised objections on behalf of the BJP have also given reason. Be it purvanchal, Rohingyas, illegal immigrants, everyone comes under it. Therefore, there is no need to give it a political colour," Nadda said.

Union minister and BJP member Bhupender Yadav said that the Election Commission of India works as a quasi judicial body and sub judice matters cannot be mentioned here and whatever Singh said beyond the subject should be expunged from the record. PTI PRS KKS KKS TIR TIR