RS MP seeks delay in implementation of self declaration certificate for ads

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Independent Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma on Friday asked the government to delay the implementation of mandatory self declaration certificate for advertisements citing operational challenges, ambiguity and potential legal challenges.

Raising the issue through a special mention in the Rajya Sabha, Sharma also suggested that the implementation be initially limited to medical advertisements and a wider consultation with the stakeholders be conducted.

He said the recent directive requiring self declaration certificates for all advertisements, print, digital and electronic is aimed to safeguard the consumer interest and uphold advertisement integrity.

"However, this directive has introduced several operational challenges. There remains significant ambiguity, specially regarding non-claim advertisements published by small media houses for SMEs. These advertisers may struggle to comply due to the technical nature of the process and the limited resources," Sharma asserted.

"The handling of the government and public sector advertisements under this directive is unclear. Media houses face difficulties in preparing self declaration certificates, registering on the portal and troubleshooting issues, which could deter the advertisers from using print media and affect revenues and livelihoods of millions of people," he added.

Spelling out the difficulties, Sharma said the storage of self declaration, weeding out and handling emergency advertisements pose further challenges, particularly within the digital media ecosystem.

"Given the potential for legal challenges and technical issues with the portal it is requested that the ministry delay the implementation of these guidelines until clear and objective procedures are established," he said.

Sharma further said it is also suggested the implementation be "initially limited to medical ads and a wider consultation with the stakeholders be conducted".

The self-declaration norms came into effect on June 18 following an order by the Supreme Court, which directed that before printing, airing or displaying any advertisement, the advertiser or the advertising agency must submit a self-declaration to 'Broadcast Seva Portal' of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

In another special mention, Samik Bhattacharya of the BJP demanded "a probe into the post poll violence against SC and ST in West Bengal in the recently held general elections".

Similarly, Bhim Singh of the BJP pointed out that many poor people are not getting the allocated quantity of free ration under the national food security law and asked the government to take action against ration shop dealers.

In another special mention, Laxmikant Bajpayee of the BJP demanded that the government should provide land and financial assistance for creation of sports infrastructure in western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut. PTI RKL MJH AS AS