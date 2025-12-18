RS MPs flag traffic woes at rail crossings, gaps in maternal health scheme

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Two Rajya Sabha members on Thursday raised concerns over infrastructure deficits -- one highlighting severe traffic congestion at railway crossings in Uttar Pradesh, and the other pointing to inadequate healthcare facilities for pregnant women in states like Jharkhand.

During Zero Hour, BJP member Sangeeta Balwant said that thousands of commuters face daily traffic jams at railway crossings in Ghazipur, Varanasi, and surrounding areas due to prolonged gate closures.

She sought the construction of overbridges or underpasses at crossings, including Jamania, Dildar Nagar, Bhadoura, Sahidpur, Sahedi, Maharajganj, Phullanpur and Dullapur Bazaar.

Balwant also flagged the termination of a proposed railway line extension from Ghazipur city to Mau. While the line from Tari Ghat station to Ghazipur city and a bridge over the Ganga have been completed, the further extension to Mau -- which would connect the Delhi-Howrah line to the Varanasi-Mau-Chhapra line -- remains pending.

"This project will play an important role in the development of Purvanchal," she said.

JMM member Mahua Maji raised concerns over the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), which aims to reduce high-risk pregnancies and maternal deaths.

She said while some states are receiving specialist doctors, advanced diagnostic facilities and digital health support, states like Jharkhand with weak health infrastructure and higher maternal mortality rates are struggling.

"In the last five years, state-level and national-level assistance has not been provided adequately. This raises questions on equality, transparency and the need-based approach," Maji said. She urged the government to ensure equitable distribution of resources under the scheme.

"The safety of motherhood is not the concern of any state or party, but a question of constitutional responsibility and social justice," she added. PTI LUX DRR