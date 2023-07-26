RS MPs from Northeast meet chairman, seek short-duration discussion on Manipur

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A group of MPs from northeastern states met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday and urged him to permit a short-duration discussion on the situation in Manipur as they accused the opposition of blocking a debate on the issue.

Speaking to the media later, the MPs said they have requested for a debate under Rule 176, which is for short-duration discussion. The opposition MPs have been demanding a debate on the situation in Manipur under Rule 267, which entails taking up a discussion by setting aside all other listed businesses of the day.

"We are very much concerned about the situation in Manipur and on the very first day of this Monsoon session, we wanted to have a discussion on the situation in Manipur. As per the rules and provisions of Parliament we gave notice to discuss the issue... We don't want any political game over the Manipur situation. We want the situation to be resolved immediately," Asom Gana Parishad MP from Rajya Sabha Birendra Prasad Baishya said.

BJP MP from Assam Bhubaneswar Kalita accused the opposition of stalling the debate.

"A discussion should immediately take place. As you have noticed, the opposition is...bringing other issues to avoid discussion on Manipur and creating a logjam in the House," he said.

BJP MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Phangong Konyak, Pabitra Margherita, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, Nabam Rebia, K Vanlalvena of Mizo National Front, Hishey Lachungpa of Sikkim Democratic Front, Wanweiroy Kharlukhi of National People's Party were among those who signed a memorandum submitted to the chairman.

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament remain disrupted ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20 with the opposition parties demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence before a discussion.

The opposition has tried to corner the government on the Manipur violence after a video of a May 4 incident appeared on social media recently showing two women stripped and paraded naked by a mob.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives. PTI AO SMN