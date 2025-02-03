RS: Oppn MPs seek immediate discussion on Maha Kumbh, stage walkout

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Monday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after the chair did not accept their demand for an immediate discussion on alleged mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh where a stampede led to several people being killed last week.

After his opening statement, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received nine notices under Rule 267 for suspending the listed business of the day and taking up issues mentioned in the notices, including a discussion on Maha Kumbh matter.

Pramod Tiwari and Digvijaya Singh (Congress), Sagarika Ghose (TMC), Javed Ali and Ramji Lal Suman (Samajwadi Party), and John Brittas (CPI) had given notices demanding a discussion on the Maha Kumbh issue.

The other notices related to "accelerating incidents of disrespect towards the Constitution an B R Ambedkar", and "discriminatory and casteist statements made by Union Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas".

Citing his earlier rulings regarding notices under Rule 267, Dhankhar did not approve the notices, and went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour during which members raise issues with the chair's permission.

The rejection of the notices led to vociferous protests by opposition party MPs, including those from the Congress, SP, DMK, AAP, RJD, CPI and CPM, in the morning session.

Several MPs raised slogans in their effort to highlight the stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya in which at least 30 people were killed. They then staged a walkout. The House continued with Zero Hour mentions.

Earlier in the morning, Dhankhar said Rajya Sabha is a milestone in the country's constitutional journey and appealed to MPs to ensure their conduct in the House is exemplary.

The House is scheduled to take up the 'Motion of Thanks on the President's Address' on Monday. A total of 15 hours has been allocated for this.