RS pays tribute to former MPs VK Malhotra, Chandra Kala Pandey, Ashk Ali Tak

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Rajya Sabha on Monday paid tribute to former Parliamentarians Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Chandra Kala Pandey and Ashk Ali Tak.

BJP leader Malhotra passed away on September 30, 2025, at the age of 93. He served as a Member of Rajya Sabha representing the National Capital Territory of Delhi, from January 1994 to October 1999.

"In the passing away of Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, the nation has lost a veteran statesman, an experienced parliamentarian, and a distinguished public figure who played an influential role in shaping contemporary political life in Delhi," Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said on the first day of the winter session.

Born on December 3, 1931, at Lahore in undivided India, Malhotra was a distinguished public leader who devoted more than six decades of his life to public service, emerging as one of the foremost political figures in the National Capital.

Paying tribute to CPI (M) leader Pandey, Radhakrishnan said she brought to the proceedings of this House the perspective of an educationist, a literary figure, and a public intellectual deeply invested in social issues.

"In the passing away of Shrimati Chandra Kala Pandey, the country has lost a respected academic, a gifted poet, and a dedicated parliamentarian," Radhakrishnan said.

Pandey passed away on September 17, 2025, at the age of 83. She served as a Member of Rajya Sabha representing the State of West Bengal for two consecutive terms, from August, 1993 to August, 1999 and August, 1999 to August, 2005.

Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to Congress leader Ashk Ali Tak, who passed away on October 5 at the age of 67. He served as a Member of Rajya Sabha representing the State of Rajasthan, from July 2010 to July 2016.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said Tak was known for his deep grassroots connect and widely admired for his approachability and organisational capability.

"Throughout his political career, he worked actively for the welfare of minorities, youth and socially disadvantaged communities. In the passing away of Shri Ashk Ali Tak, the country has lost a capable administrator, a dedicated social and political worker and an able parliamentarian," Radhakrishnan said.

Born on July 7, 1958, in Hanumangarh District of Rajasthan, Tak's political journey spanned several decades. He served as a Member of the Rajasthan State Legislative Assembly for two terms and as a Minister in the Government of Rajasthan, holding several portfolios. He also served as the Chairman of the Rajasthan State Minorities Commission. PTI PRS PRS MR