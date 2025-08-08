RS pays tributes to freedom fighters on eve of Quit India Movement anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Friday paid tributes to the heroes of India's freedom struggle ahead of the 83rd anniversary of Quit India Movement on August 9.

The Deputy Chairman called it a historic day, and a defining moment in India's relentless struggle for independence.

"Launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement marked a decisive and powerful call for an end to British colonial rule. With the clarion call of 'Do or Die', the movement galvanised the Indian masses into unprecedented action, uniting men and women, young and old, across regions and communities in the common cause of freedom," Harivansh said.

He said, despite facing severe repression, imprisonments, and brutal suppression, the people of India displayed extraordinary courage and determination. The movement infused new energy and urgency into the freedom struggle and laid the groundwork for India's eventual independence five years later, he said.

"As we remember this monumental chapter of our history, we pay our respectful homage to the countless freedom fighters -- both known and unknown -- who endured immense hardships and made supreme sacrifices for the cause of the nation's liberty and dignity," he said.

"Let us, as members of this august House, reaffirm our commitment to the values of freedom, democracy, and justice that the Quit India Movement so valiantly upheld, and rededicate ourselves to building a strong, inclusive, and progressive India," Harivansh said.

The MPs then observed a brief period of silence as a mark of respect to the freedom fighters.

The Quit India Movement, also known as the August Movement, was a civil disobedience agitation launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to British rule in India. PTI AO TRB