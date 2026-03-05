Chennai (PTI): AIADMK sitting MP M Thambidurai and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha.

Senior parliamentarian Thambidurai was accompanied by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other senior leaders during the filing of the papers at the Secretariat here on the last day of filing the nominations for the biennial election on March 16.

Anbumani, a former union minister, was accompanied by AIADMK senior leaders, including K P Munusamy during the filing of nomination.

The PMK (Anbumani faction), which is part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the state, was allotted the seat by the AIADMK on March 4.

Both Thambidurai and Anbumani are set to become Rajya Sabha MPs based on the numerical strength of the AIADMK in the state Assembly.

Of the six seats from Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK can secure four based on its current strength in the Assembly, while the AIADMK can win two seats.