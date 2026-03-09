Chennai (PTI): Six candidates belonging to the ruling DMK, the main opposition AIADMK and their allies who had filed nominations for the biennial polls to the Rajya Sabha were declared duly elected unopposed on Monday.
DMK's Tiruchi Siva and Constandine Ravindran, Congress party's Christopher Manickam, DMDK's L K Sudhish, AIADMK's M Thambi Durai and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss were declared duly elected by R Santhi, Returning Officer-Additional Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat.
DMK allies are DMDK and the Congress party and the PMK is AIADMK's ally.
NR Elango, Tiruchi N Siva, Anthiyur P Selvarasu, Kanimozhi NVN Somu from the DMK and M Thambidurai from AIADMK and TMC (Moopanar) leader GK Vasan would retire on April 2, 2026 on the expiry of their terms in office. Tiruchi Siva and Thambidurai have been reelected.
The nominations of six were found valid and accepted as per rules and they are declared elected, the official said.
PMK founder S Ramadoss' aide Swaminathan's application was among the nominations rejected.