RS polls: Awami Ittehad Party MLA backs NC to 'keep BJP out'

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) The National Conference received a shot in the arm on the day of Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, as the lone Awami Ittehad Party MLA, Sheikh Khursheed, announced to support the ruling party "to keep the BJP out".

Khursheed, the MLA from Langate in Kupwara district, said his party has decided to vote for the National Conference (NC) candidates, as polling for the four seats in the Union territory got underway in the Assembly complex on Friday.

"We have decided to vote against the BJP, and in favour of the NC candidates," Khursheed told reporters here.

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA is the brother of incarcerated Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, Sheikh Abdula Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid.

Khursheed said while his party has "so many political differences" with the NC, it is "compelled" to support the ruling party.

"We submitted some resolutions and Bills in the last Assembly session as well as in this session, but unfortunately, they were not accepted. However, given the present situation, we are compelled to vote for the NC to keep the BJP out. We are not voting for the NC because we love them, but only to keep the BJP away," he said.

"It is obvious that we have to vote for the NC candidates to ensure the defeat of the BJP candidates," Khursheed added.

The AIP MLA also said that had his party abstained from voting, it would have been NC's loss and BJP's gain.

"We are not concerned with NC's loss. Our aim is to keep the BJP away, and we want the party to lose the fourth seat as well," he said. PTI SSB MIJ ARI