RS polls: BJP appoints central observers in Bihar, Haryana, Odisha

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Monday appointed central observers for Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar, Haryana and Odisha.

Union minister Harsh Malhotra and Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma have been appointed as central observer for the polls in Bihar, a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said.

Gujarat deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi has been made observer for Haryana.

Maharashtra minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule will be central observer for the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, the notification stated. PTI PK DV DV