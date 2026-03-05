RS polls: BJP's Laxmi Verma, Cong's Phulo Devi Netam file nominations for two Chhattisgarh seats

Raipur, Mar 5 (PTI) BJP's Laxmi Verma and Congress candidate Phulo Devi Netam filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, polls to which will be held on March 16.

Verma was accompanied by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, state BJP president Kiran Deo, party national vice-president Saroj Pandey and several ministers, MPs and MLAs while filing her nomination papers.

Netam was accompanied by state Congress chief Deepak Baij, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant and other party leaders.

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from the state, the terms of Netam and Kavi Tejpal Singh Tulsi, both from the Congress, are set to expire on April 9, and elections are being held to fill the twin vacancies.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the BJP has 54 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 35 legislators and one member of the Gondwana Gantantra Party. Based on their strength in the House, the BJP and the Congress are expected to win one Rajya Sabha seat each.

The other Rajya Sabha members from the state are Ranjeet Ranjan and Rajiv Shukla of the Congress, and Devendra Pratap Singh of the BJP.

Talking to reporters on the assembly premises, Verma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's national president Nitin Nabin for reposing faith in her, adding that she would take all efforts to fulfil the responsibility she has been given. She would raise issues of the state in the RS, Verma added.

Netam thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, for renominating her.

Verma (59), an OBC leader belonging to the influential Kurmi community, resigned from the State Women Commission after being nominated for the Rajya Sabha polls by the BJP. Originally from Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, she currently resides in Raipur.

She began her political career with the BJP in 1990 and was elected as a member of the Raipur Municipal Corporation in 1994. She later served as president of the Raipur Zila Panchayat from 2010 to 2015.

Party leaders describe her as an experienced grassroots leader with a deep understanding of rural politics. She has also served as state BJP vice-president and spokesperson.

Netam (54) has been picked by the party for a second consecutive term. The tribal leader, who hails from Kondagaon district in Bastar region, was first elected as a legislator in 1998 in the undivided Madhya Pradesh assembly.

After the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, she was a member of the state’s first legislative assembly.

Netam is also the president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee since 2016. She has held several important positions in the party and public life.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated Netam and expressed confidence that she would continue to raise issues of public interest in the Upper House of Parliament.

In a social media post, Baghel said, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Bastar’s daughter, an energetic leader, president of the Chhattisgarh Mahila Congress and Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam on being renominated for the Rajya Sabha elections by the All India Congress Committee.

“We are confident that you will continue to strongly raise issues of public interest in the Upper House of Parliament and fight decisively for the people, as you have done earlier.” Thursday was the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 6, while candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. Polling will be held on March 16 between 9 am and 4 pm, and counting will begin at 5 pm the same day. Voting will be conducted through ballot papers. PTI TKP NR BNM