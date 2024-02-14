RS polls: Congress nominates Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal

Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will file his nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

"Singhvi is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court and a senior Congress leader and we welcome him," he said.

The chief minister told the media here that a meeting of the Congress legislature party will be held in this regard on Wednesday evening.

The lone Rajya Sabha seat falling vacant on expiry of BJP president J.P. Nadda's six-year term on April 2 will go to Singhvi as the Congress has a comfortable majority with 40 out of the 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

The seat is falling vacant on April 2 following expiry of the six-year term of Nadda, who was elected in 2018 after the BJP returned to power in the state.

The last date for filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls is February 15, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on February 16 and the last date for withdrawal is February 20.

All three Rajya Sabha seats from the state are presently held by the BJP. Indu Goswami and Sikender Kumar are the other two members from the state.

Meanwhile, Nadda has this time been given a Rajya Sabha ticket by the BJP from Gujarat. PTI BPL AS AS