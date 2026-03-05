RS polls: Jyoti Waghmare's nomination sends message that hard work doesn't go unnoticed, says Shinde

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, on Thursday said by nominating Jyoti Waghmare as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, the party has sent a message to its workers that hard work does not go unrecognised.

Shinde also said the party planned to field Rohit Tilak, the great great grandson of social reformer Lokmanya Tilak, as the party's second candidate. But after NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar entered the Rajya Sabha poll fray, a decision was made to make the contest unopposed.

The nomination of Waghmare, who vehemently put forth the party's stand in television debates, was a surprise for many as the names of several senior party leaders were doing the rounds for the Rajya Sabha seat from the Shiv Sena.

Shinde said Waghmare was neither aware that she would be nominated nor did she make any demand for it.

She will strongly put forth the party's stand in Rajya Sabha and prioritise issues of common man, he added.

"A message goes among the workers that the party takes note of hardworking people," Shinde said.

Waghmare is also an Ambedkarite. Her father, Nagnath Waghmare, was a Dalit Panther activist.

Hailing from Solapur, Waghmare holds a PhD in English Literature. A polyglot, she has also served as a lecturer. She is also an expert in Ardhamagadhi, an ancient language.

After the Shiv Sena split in June 2022, Waghmare joined the Shinde-led group in April 2023. She was appointed as Sena's state spokesperson and district contact chief for Dharashiv.

Seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra are falling vacant next month, and polling for them will be held on March 16.

While the BJP has fielded Union minister Ramdas Athawale, party leader Vinod Tawde, Nagpur corporator and former mayor Maya Ivnate and former legislator Ramrao Wadkute. Ally NCP gave ticket to late Ajit Pawar's son Parth, while Shiv Sena fielded Waghmare.

From the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) camp, veteran leader Sharad Pawar is in the fray. PTI PR NP