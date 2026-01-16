RS privileges panel to examine contempt of House complaint against Mamata Thakur, Mausam Noor

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha's privileges committee will examine a complaint against the TMC's Mamata Thakur and former MP Mausam Noor for alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House during the debate on the VB- G RAM Bill, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said on Friday. According to a bulletin of the secretariat, a complaint against the two was submitted by the BJP's Laxmikant Bajpai.

The MP alleged that the two made "unparliamentary utterances, created obstructions in the smooth functioning of the House, entered into the Well and reached the Table, thereby obstructing officers assisting the House during the debate on the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 on December 18 and 19".

"On consideration of facts, the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," the bulletin stated.

Noor resigned from the Rajya Sabha on January 5, after she quit the Trinamool Congress to join the Congress.

The VB- G RAM G bill, replacing the UPA-era rural employment law MGNREGA, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on December 19 amid vociferous protest by opposition MPs. TMC MPs had staged an overnight sit-in in the Parliament complex against the passage of the Bill.