RS proceedings adjourned briefly as treasury, opposition benches trade charges

New Delhi: Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for about 20 minutes on Monday as members of treasury and opposition benches traded charges over various issues.

During the morning session, BJP's Laxmikant Bajpayee was given the floor to raise his Zero Hour mention and he started speaking on the issue of national security.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh objected to his remarks, saying when the Chair has rejected notices under Rule 267, then the issues mentioned therein should not be allowed to be raised.

Congress' Pramod Tiwari also joined Ramesh.

This led to arguments between treasury and opposition benches, prompting the Chair to adjourn the House till 12 noon.