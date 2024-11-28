RS proceedings adjourned for day amid opposition uproar over Adani, Sambhal issues

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were washed out for the third day in a row on Thursday after opposition MPs created uproar over the Adani issue and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned within minutes after it met at 12 noon, following one adjournment soon after 11 am.

The appeals made by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to maintain decorum and allow the Question Hour to function went unheeded as the opposition members continued with their protests.

The chairman said Wednesday marked a historic milestone -- the beginning of the final quarter-century before our Constitution turns 100 -- and lamented that the House members missed the opportunity to engage in a productive dialogue.

"This was a moment for our House of Elders, guided by the spirit of nationalism, to send a powerful message of hope to 1.4 billion Indians, reaffirming our commitment to their dreams and our journey towards 'Viksit Bharat at 2247'," he said.

"Yet, with deep regret, I must say we missed this historic opportunity. Where there should have been productive dialogue echoing the collective aspirations of our nation. We fell short of our people's expectations," he lamented.

Dhankhar said this chamber is more than just a House of Debate. It is where our national spirit finds its voice and where the destiny of our great nation takes shape, he said.

"Parliamentary disruption is not a remedy but a malady that weakens the very foundation of our democracy. The sanctity of this house demands debate, not discord; dialogue, not disruption," he said as opposition members continued with sloganeering and protests.

The chairman said, "When we deviate from constructive discussion, we fail to honour the trust of millions who look to us as the guardians of their democratic aspirations.

"I urge you all to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue. Let us return to our tradition of thoughtful discussion and deliberation. In this spirit, I request your cooperation in proceeding with today's agenda," he urged the protesting members.

However, as the protests continued, the chairman adjourned the House for the day. The House will meet again at 11 am on Friday.

Earlier, when the House met for the day, the proceedings were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes till 12 noon as opposition MPs protested the rejection of adjournment notices for a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group, and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Soon after laying of listed papers in the morning session, Dhankhar said he had received 16 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House. The chairman said he was rejecting all the notices.

The notices were for discussion on allegations of corruption against the Adani Group, communal violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Pramod Tiwari of the Congress, who had given a notice for discussion on the Adani issue, also raised a "point of order' on the rejection of his notice.

As several opposition members were on their feet, the chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12 noon. PTI KKS NKD SKC RHL