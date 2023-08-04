Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid ruckus in House

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid an uproar in the House over the issue of law and order situation in Rajasthan Soon after the House met at 12 noon, the ruling party members referred to the killing of a girl in Rajasthan and wanted the House to take up a discussion on the law and order situation in the state.

Advertisment

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly murdered and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, with locals claiming that she was also gang-raped.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the situation is "very bad" in Rajasthan and that the state government has failed on all counts to maintain law and order.

Alleging that crimes against women were on the rise in the state, he said "our daughters and sisters in the state were not safe and urged the chairman to take up the matter for discussion".

Advertisment

After the Chairman allowed the Leader of Opposition to raise his point, there was uproar in the House by treasury benches.

The chairman then adjourned the House for the day.

While the ruling party members raised slogans of "Rajasthan pe charcha ho" (discussion on Rajasthan), the opposition members chanted "Manipur, Manipur" While seeking to discuss the violence in the northeastern state.

Advertisment

House proceedings were earlier adjourned for about 30 minutes till 12 noon amid a ruckus between ruling and opposition benches as both sides insisted on taking up their respective issues.

While BJP MPs wanted to raise the law and order situation in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the opposition wanted a discussion on the Manipur situation by suspending the scheduled business of the day under Rule 267 of the House.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 48 notices to suspend the scheduled business and take up matters mentioned therein.