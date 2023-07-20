RS proceedings adjourned over opposition demand for discussion on Manipur situation

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after opposition members created an uproar demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Advertisment

Soon after the House met at 12 noon, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accepted eight notices by members for a short-duration discussion under rules applicable.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the government has no objections and was ready for a discussion. "On behalf of the government, we are ready for a discussion on Manipur and there is absolutely no problem in accepting these notices," he said.

When the chairman allowed the notices, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised objections and said all business of the House should be suspended and their notices for a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 be taken up.

Advertisment

Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha pertains to suspension of rules.

"How can the Leader of the House suddenly get up and say we are ready for a discussion. We have given notices under Rule 267 for suspending all other business of the House and take this up," he told the chairman.

"Call the prime minister and let him give a statement and we will discuss," Kharge said. He said, "I am very sorry, you always speak about procedure and all other things".

Advertisment

To this, the chairman said, "What is there to be sorry about. All of us must follow procedure." Rule 267 says that "any member, may, with the consent of the chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of Rules".

TMC's Derek O'Brien said the discussion on the Manipur situation should be taken up under Rule 267 and that the prime minister must break his silence on the matter in the House.

Raising a point of order, O'Brien said Rule 267 should be enforced and their notices be taken up first. The prime minister has to speak on Manipur, he said, asking "Where is the prime minister." The chairman said that norms for short-duration discussion are clear as any member can give a notice and that notice is required to be considered by the chairman. Thereafter, in consultation with leaders, the time has to be fixed, Dhankhar said.

Advertisment

"Since the leader of the House says that the government is keen for a discussion on Manipur, I find the notices in order. As the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue and as the government has agreed...," he said, with Congress and other opposition members raising uproar demanding a discussion under Rule 267.

"I have received 12 notices under Rule 176 for short-duration discussion. Three notices on concerns over the recent train accident and railway safety from A D Singh, Jebi Mather, Amee Yajneek. One notice on unemployment issue from A D Singh.

"Remaining eight notices on issues in Manipur. They are from Birendra Prasad Baishya, Brij Lal, Rakesh Sinha, A D Singh, Manoj Kumar Jha, John Brittas, Ranjeet Ranjan," the chairman had earlier said.

Rule 176, which provides of short-duration discussion, says any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised.

The chairman also pointed out that the short-duration discussions on issues related to Manipur has been demanded and some members have given notices under Rule 176.

Soon, some opposition members, including those of the Congress created an uproar in the House, raising of slogans. The Chair adjourn proceedings till 2 pm.

"So members are keen for a short-duration discussion. The government is keen, agreeable for a discussion. I will have consultation with the Leader of the house and decide accordingly.

"The House is adjourned to meet at 2 pm today," the chairman said as opposition members raised objections and created din in the house.

Several opposition members, including Kharge, have given notices under Rule 267 while demanding a discussion on Manipur violence.

When the House met on the opening day of the Monsoon session this morning, Chairman Dhankhar adjourned proceedings for almost an hour as a mark of respect to sitting MP and senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey who passed away last month. PTI SKC KKS ANB ANB