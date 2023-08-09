RS proceedings adjourned repeatedly post lunch as opposition continues protest over Manipur

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3.15 pm on Wednesday amid protest by opposition parties over the Manipur issue.

The House was adjourned till 3.15 pm during a discussion on the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to add two synonyms for the Mahar community in Chhattisgarh to the state's Scheduled Caste list.

The House adjourned twice successively -- first till 2.45 pm and then till 3.15 pm -- after it met at 2 pm after a brief adjournment as the opposition continued with its protest.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for the laying of the bill, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the demand for discussions on the Manipur issue under rule 267.

"I am raising important issues. Not only INDIA (alliance) but some people from that side (treasury benches) want a discussion on (rule) 267 on this," he said, adding, "I have only one demand that the prime minister should come to this House and make a statement and after that a debate should start." Kharge, the Congress president, said after the discussion, the home minister can reply but the prime minister should make a statement in the Upper House.

He alleged that the government was shying away from discussing the Manipur issue under Rule 267.

To this, the chairman said he has already passed a lawful decision on this issue. Following this, the opposition members started protesting inside the House by chanting the slogan "India".

Kharge, amid the opposition protest, further said that more than 5,000 houses have been burnt and recently on August 5, there have been cases of violence in Manipur. He accused the government of dividing Manipur while talking about a "United India".

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal alleged that the opposition members do not want a discussion.

"They are trying to evade the discussion on Manipur somehow," he said, alleging that the opposition was insulting the House.

He further said that they are running away from a debate and then disrupting the proceedings of the House, misusing their privilege.

On this, Kharge said they are not afraid and again repeated his demand for a statement from the prime minister.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar said, "I give the floor to the leader of the opposition. I thought there would be some way forward... I do not know, how many times I will have to decline the same request day after day. I have taken a considered view considering the rules." He called for a discussion on the bill, but the opposition continued to protest, following which the chairman adjourned the House till 2.45 pm.

When the House reassembled at 2.45 pm, opposition members continued their protest and the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 3.15pm.

He asked the opposition members to return to their seats and participate in the discussion, however, the protest continued.

"In my position as Chairman of the house, I have to take all steps, pleasant and unpleasant, to restore and secure its prestige. I am in the process of reflecting on what happened earlier," the chairman said while adjourning the house till 3:15 pm.

As soon as the House met at 3.15 PM, Kharge again repeated his demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from the prime minister.

Dhankhar said he has already given his decision on the matter 10 times. "Till when you are going to keep raising this matter?" he asked Kharge.

"Till I am not able to win your heart..till the prime minister believes that he is answerable to the House," Kharge said.

As the House met after the adjournment, it took up a discussion on the the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill amid a walkout by the opposition. The bill was subsequently passed by Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, in the morning Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm amid protest by opposition parties after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Tushar Gandhi has been arrested on a day India marks the anniversary of the Quit India movement.

After the listed papers were tabled, opposition MPs raised the issue of Tushar Gandhi's arrest. Several members from the ruling side countered them.

When Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Kharge to express his views on the matter, the Congress leader said: "You mentioned about Quit India movement and we stood in silence for two minutes. But Tushar Gandhi was arrested this morning".

As opposition members protested, MPs from treasury benches tried to counter them.

Tushar Gandhi is the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.