RS proceedings adjourned till 3.15 pm amid ruckus

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3.15 pm on Wednesday amid protest by opposition parties over the Manipur issue.

Advertisment

The House was discussing The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to add two synonyms for the Mahar community in Chhattisgarh to the state's Scheduled Castes list.

The House adjourned twice successively -- first till 2.45 pm and then till 3.15 pm -- after it met at 2 pm after a brief adjournment as the Opposition continued with its protest.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government was shying away from discussing the Manipur issue under rule 267. He demanded that the prime minister make a statement in the Upper House of Parliament.

Advertisment

Leader of the house Piyush Goyal said that since the beginning of the Monsoon session, the government has made its stand very clear that it is ready for a discussion over the issue.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jaideep Dhankhar said: "How many times I would have to decline the same request day after day." He called for discussions over the bill, however, opposition continued protest, following which the Chairman adjourned the house till 2.45 pm.

However, when the house met at 2.45 pm, opposition members continued their protest and the Chairman adjourned the house till 3.15pm. PTI KRH CK CK