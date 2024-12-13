RS proceedings adjourned till Monday amid ruckus over no confidence notice against Dhankhar

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The opposition move to seek impeachment of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led to pandemonium in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with opposition and treasury benches clashing and the Chairman too wading into the issue.

The proceedings of the House, which have been marred because of the issue and the Adani controversy, were adjourned in the first hour itself but not before Dhankhar, saying he was a farmer's son and he will not "show weakness".

“Day in and day out there is only a campaign against the Chairman…..it's a campaign not against me, it's a campaign against category to which I belong,” he asserted.

“I am personally pained for a reason that the main opposition party has put is as a blitz as a campaign against the Chairman. They are entitled to bring motion against me. This is their constitutional right but they are deviating from the constitutional provisions…," he said.

The Chairman, before adjourning the proceedings at around 11.45 AM till Monday, appealed to Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the House J P Nadda to come to his chamber for finding a way out to end the logjam.

"I appeal to you Khargeji, please spare time, accept my prayer, see me in my chamber today. Same request I am making to the Leader of the House also...I will try to navigate things so that we are able to work as member of the House. I would expect Kharge Ji to respond. Lets us meet in my chamber and find a way out," Dhankhar said.

To this, a visibly angry Kharge retorted: "How can I respect you. You are insulting me".

As he was speaking, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till Monday.

Trouble arose after BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agrawal raised a point of order and narrated the procedure related to the no-confidence motion against Vice President of India, who is an ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Agarwal spoke at length on the impeachment notice given by the opposition parties, calling it an insult to the nation and the chair of the Vice President and farmers.

He said the notice as the rules specify is to be taken up after 14 days but the Congress leaders have gone to the press with allegations.

The Congress, he alleged, has a history of "insulting Presidents and Vice Presidents".

Jawaharlal Nehru, as the country's first prime minister, used to "continuously insult President Rajendra Prasad", he alleged. He went on to add that Prasad was not given a cremation in the national capital and was even deprived of medical facilities when he was ill.

"Nehru asked (the then President) Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan not to attend Prasad's funeral in Patna. But Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan did not listen to the Prime Minister and he went for the funeral (of India's first President)," he alleged.

He said Leader of the Opposition Kharge should have waited for 14 days as per rules for the no confidence motion to be taken up and then spoken on the subject but instead he has been making allegations against Dhankhar through press statements and social media.

"Congress has no faith in the Constitution," he said.

"He (Kharge) had made 10 allegations (against Dhankhar)... 10 Janpath ki chatukarita mein 10 aaroop (10 allegations in sycophancy of 10 Janpath - the residence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi)." He demanded that his breach of privilege motion against the 60 opposition MPs who signed the no confidence motion be taken up and the chair should initiate action against them.

Surendra Singh Nagar (BJP) said the Congress party is "anti-farmer", "anti-OBC" and the country will not forgive it for this act of its.

Neeraj Shekhar (BJP) said the Congress doesn't want any son of farmer, Dalit or poor to progress.

"They are making personal remarks (against Dhankhar)," he said.

Kiran Choudhary (BJP) said the act of Congress through the no-confidence motion has shown their "anti-farmer" attitude. "They work only to save one family." Amid the din, opposition Congress MPs tried to make their point.

Dhankhar finally allowed Pramod Tiwari (Cong) to speak.

Tiwari said if the chairman was a son of farmer, the Leader of the Opposition Kharge is a son of farm labourer and a Dalit, who is not being allowed to speak.

Just as he brought a reference to the ruling side trying to save a billionaire, who is facing bribery allegations in the US, Dhankhar interjected to say nothing will go on record.

Dhankhar said, "Kisan ka beta hoon, kamzori nahi dikhaoga (I am son of the farmer, I will not go weak)" "I have tolerated enough," he said, adding the opposition parties have to wait for 14 days before the motion brought by them can be discussed.

"It will come after 14 days," he said.

The treasury benches created ruckus when the floor was given to the opposition leaders to make their point.

When Kharge was give the floor, he alleged that the Chairman was purposely encouraging BJP members and giving more time to them.

"Make them sit. We have not come here to listen praises for you," the Congress President said.

Earlier, Dhankhar said he has received four notices under Rule 267 that seek to set aside business of the day to take up the issue being sought to be raised.