RS proceedings adjourned till noon

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Friday till 12 noon amid opposition protest over a BJP member raising the issue of law and order in Rajasthan.

During farewell of five retiring members of the Upper House, BJP member Kirodi Lal Meena raised a point of order and said there was no law and order in Rajasthan.

This led to uproar by opposition parties even as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declined the point of order.

Amid the ruckus, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon.