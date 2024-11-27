RS proceedings briefly adjourned amid opposition protest

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned on Wednesday amid opposition protests over various issues, including the Adani controversy and increasing incidents of crime in the national capital.

The proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am.

Soon after listed papers were tabled in the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 18 notices under Rule 267 for suspension of the scheduled business and to take up issues related to the Adani Group, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and rising incidents of crime in Delhi.

He, however did not accept the notices.

This led to protest by opposition members, including from those belonging to the Congress.

The Chairman then adjourned the proceedings.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case. PTI KKS NKD NKD DV DV