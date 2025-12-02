New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday returned to the Lok Sabha the Manipur GST bill, which replaces an Ordinance to implement the GST 2.0 reforms in the northeastern state, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that the bill will benefit people and businesses there.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Monday.

Replying to the discussion on the proposed law, Sitharaman hit out at the Opposition for shedding "crocodile tears" on Manipur and indulging in "drama" over the grievances of people of the state.

"Did the prime minister visit? Did the home minister visit? Did the law and order come to normal? Every time, about Manipur they will raise (these) issues. They will voice their grievances. Total crocodile tears," she said.

Sitharaman said the Opposition parties earlier also did not participate in a debate on a bill for Manipur's budget.

"Even today, when the GST benefits have to go to the state government because they will otherwise not earn the revenue out of it, when we are trying to have an Ordinance be converted to be a regular bill and get passed here to become an Act they are not here to participate," she said.

Referring to the bill, Sitharaman said it has very important reforms based on steps like track and trace system.

"So as a result, people in Manipur, businesses in Manipur, enterprises in Manipur also will benefit from this removal of ambiguity which the entire nation has benefited from but Manipur has been denied because there was no government. Now we are giving that benefit to them," she said.

Referring to issues raised by members on the GST reforms, Sitharaman said 28 per cent tax slab has been abolished and several items have been moved to 18 per cent slab.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on the bill, Biju Janta Dal's Sulata Deo said that President's rule should be lifted in Manipur and elections be held there.

"India was the only country in the world with the highest GST rate, at 28 per cent, while Argentina charges 27 per cent. We've even surpassed that," she had said.

Speaking in support of the bill, YSRCP's Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla said by reducing compliance burdens and ensuring transparency through the proposed legislation, Manipur can focus on sustainable development, tapping into national economic progress and benefiting from inclusive growth that strengthens both the state and the country as a whole.

He said violent incidents in Manipur declined significantly over the past decade from a peak of 740 in 2008 to 97 in 2020 and 112 in 2021.

Alla said, insurgent fatalities also fell from 364 in 2008 to seven in 2020 and 18 in 2021.

He said civilian deaths dropped from 28 in 2013 to nine in 2020.

"However, only in 2023, this declining trend slowed down and as of April 2025, there were about 260 deaths that were reported.This needs to be certainly looked into. Periods of relative peace also clearly support higher economic activity as seen in the trade, entrepreneurship and local industries," said the Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

Alla said, sustainable peace also requires addressing disparities between hill and valley regions and between majoritarian and tribal communities in Manipur.

Nominated member Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the bill would help in Manipur's efforts for economic recovery and growth.

"A clearer and more predictable GST system would boost investment, improve tax revenue and support the state's efforts towards economic recovery and growth," he said.