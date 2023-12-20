RS witnesses repeated adjournments

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted thrice on Wednesday morning amid ruckus by Opposition members on the Parliament security breach issue.

Advertisment

The proceedings were first adjourned for 15 minutes as soon as the House met and again at 11.15 am.

When the House met again at 11.30 am, similar scenes were witnessed with opposition members raising the security breach issue.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and asked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to help bring order in the House.

Advertisment

"The House is adjourned to meet at 11:45 am with the expectation that the Leader of Opposition will rise up to his position both as LoP and president of the Congress party, and bring about order in the House," the chairman said.

The proceedings in the House have been disrupted for the past several days with the opposition insisting on a statement from the home minister of the security breach in Parliament that happened on December 13.

Several opposition members have also been suspended from the House for unruly behaviour. PTI MJH NKD DV DV