RSP gears up to get Responsible Steel certification

Bhubaneswar, Apr 3 (PTI) Odisha-based Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), has engaged a multinational company to guide it and provide support in getting the 'Responsible Steel certification', an official said.

'Responsible Steel certification' combines all the complexities of good social and environmental performance across the value chain and is one of the most rigorous social and environmental standards in the industry.

RSP has engaged Bureau Veritas Industrial Services, a reputed multinational company to guide and provide support in achieving this certification, the official said.

The on-board cum kick-off meeting for this was held under the chairmanship of Atanu Bhowmick, director in charge of RSP with additional charge of Bokaro Steel Plant on Wednesday.

"The certification will not only validate our efforts to operate in an environmentally and socially responsible manner but also contribute in creating a sustainable society," Bhowmick said.

He emphasised on completing the responsible steel certification process in the minimum possible time.

By adhering to the rigorous standards set forth by Responsible Steel certification, RSP is willing to exhibit its commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement, the official said.

Responsible Steel certification is not merely a matter of compliance but is a strategic imperative for long-term success and resilience.