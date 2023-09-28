RSP launches 'Project Samarth' to coach local youths

Rourkela, Sep 28 (PTI) As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), has launched 'Project Samarth' to provide social coaching to unprivileged students of its periphery area..

Under the project, Atanu Bhowmik, director in-charge, RSP on Wednesday flagged off a bus carrying 57 underprivileged students of Rourkela and nearby areas to KIIT-ITI, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, for a special coaching course.

"This is a unique initiative aimed at training those students who acquire technical education but are not able to get jobs of their choice. Through this programme, we intend to provide a platform for the youths to learn how to showcase their talents and secure meaningful employment, and contribute positively to society," said Bhowmik.

The group of students included 30 ITI certificate holders and 27 diploma holders of Rourkela as well as peripheral areas including model steel villages and resettlement colonies.

The students will get six months of training, followed by a comprehensive one-year handholding period. The Project Samarth is being undertaken at a total cost of Rs 57.64 lakh.

The primary objective of the programme is to equip candidates with skills and knowledge necessary to excel in various recruitment tests conducted by state, central governments, and public sector undertakings, he said. PTI BBM BBM RG