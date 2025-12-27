RSP leader questions CPI(M)’s AI claim, seeks answers on gold loss case

Kollam (Kerala), Dec 27 (PTI) Commenting on CPI(M)'s claim that a photograph depicting Chief Minister Prinarayi Vijayan with Sabarimala gold loss case accused Unnikrishnan Potty, was AI-generated, RSP leader Shibu Baby John on Saturday alleged that the ruling Marxist party leaders lacked knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI).

He was responding to reporters after sharing on social media a photograph showing Sabarimala gold loss case accused Unnikrishnan Potty seated along with former Devaswom Minister and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran.

When asked about the CPI(M)’s claim that the photograph of the Chief Minister with Potty was AI-generated, John said CPI(M) leaders had no understanding of AI.

“These problems arise when a person with no knowledge of AI is appointed as party secretary. They have only heard about AI from somewhere. We don’t know in which era they are living,” he said. He said there were technologies available today to detect AI-generated images.

“Whatever it is, the clarification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office has confirmed that such an event actually took place,” he said, referring to the photograph of Potty attending a key-handover ceremony that was also attended by the chief minister.

John said the chief minister must clarify who invited Potty to the event.

“What was the significance of that event, where only a single ambulance was donated to the police? How did Potty also attended the event? These questions must be answered first,” he said.

He alleged that instead of giving answers, cases were being registered against those who raised questions.

John said he did not believe the gold loss at Sabarimala could have occurred without the political leadership's knowledge.

“Would a CPI(M) leader dare to commit such an act when Pinarayi Vijayan is governing? We also want to know whether Potty donated funds for the Global Ayyappa Summit organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board,” he said.

He ruled out any controversy over RSP MP M K Premachandran attending a tea party hosted by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

“We are proud that the prime minister said Premachandran is a parliamentarian who raises issues in Parliament after thorough study. If Pinarayi Vijayan's meeting with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is seen as normal, then criticising Premachandran only reflects political poverty,” he said.

Clarifying the photograph he posted on the social media page, in which Potty and Kadakampally Surendran are seen seated together with a police officer, John said it appeared to have been taken at the Bengaluru airport.

He said he shared the photograph in response to the chief minister’s recent reference to another picture showing Potty with Sonia Gandhi. He asked why the chief minister did not find anything suspicious in the photograph of Potty and Surendran.

"When the chief minister finds something mysterious in a photograph showing Unnikrishnan Potty standing with Sonia Gandhi, should he not find something mysterious in the other photograph as well?" he asked.