RSP MP Premachandran injured in road accident in Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 22 (PTI) Lok Sabha member and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader N K Premachandran suffered a minor head injury in a road accident near Mavelikara on Monday.

Advertisment

He was given first aid and admitted to the district hospital briefly for observation, police said, adding that the Member of Parliament (MP) was fine now.

An officer of Mavelikara police station said that the incident occurred around 10 am when a brand new vehicle coming out of a roadside showroom hit the MP's car.

No one in the other vehicle was injured, they said.

The officer also said that no case was registered as the MP did not lodge a complaint. PTI HMP SDP HMP SDP ROH