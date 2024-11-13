RSP renews MoU with Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide mid-day meals to 35,000 children

Rourkela (Odisha), Nov 13 (PTI) The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has renewed its agreement with the Akshaya Patra Foundation for providing mid-day meals to 35,000 school students on every working day, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The MoU was signed between P K Swain, CGM in-charge (TA & CSR), RSP and Aurobindo Lenka, general manager (operations and HR), Odisha zone (Akshaya Patra Foundation), Odisha on Monday.

The MoU is valid for a period of three years and would benefit 35,000 students of government and aided schools in Lathikata and Birsa revenue blocks in Sundargarh district. For Rourkela Steel Plant, the financial commitment will be approximately Rs 2.8 crore per annum, it said.

Akshay Patra Project is being implemented in Rourkela with the combined effort of Rourkela Steel Plant, Akshaya Patra Foundation and Odisha government since 2014.

Advertisment

RSP had made a capital investment of Rs 8.24 crore for setting up the entire facility and is also contributing annually for the operation of the project, it said. PTI AAM AAM ACD