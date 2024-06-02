RSS' 15-day training programme for Vidarbha volunteers ends in Buldhana

Buldhana, Jun 2 (PTI) The 15-day training programme of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers from Vidarbha in Maharashtra has ended in Chikhli in Buldhana, the organisation said on Sunday.

The 15-day 'Vidarbha Sangh Shiksha Samanya' concluded on Saturday and it saw the participation of 441 trainees and 55 teachers from the RSS' 'Vidarbha pranth', which comprises 33 districts, a release from the organisation said.

Addressing the gathering, Vidarbha prant 'sah sanghchalak' Shridharrao Gadge emphasised the need for India to have a "five-fold change of mind through family education (kutumbh prabodhan), climate balance (paryawaran santulan), social harmony (samajik samrasta), self reliant economic integration, as well as citizens' behaviour and duty compliance", the release said. PTI CLS BNM