RSS' 2-day national executive meet to be held in UP's Mathura

New Delhi: Senior RSS functionaries will deliberate on a range of contemporary issues and chalk out future plans during a two-day national executive meeting of the organisation scheduled to begin in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on October 25.

The meeting in Parkham village near the temple town will also discuss the "organisational goals" that has to be achieved by next year when the RSS completes 100 years of its foundation, according to a statement uploaded by the organisation on its website on Thursday.

"This year, the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going to be held on 25 and 26 October in Parkham village near Mathura in Braj province of western Uttar Pradesh,” RSS national media and communications in-charge Sunil Ambekar said in the statement.

All the heads of the RSS' 46 provincial units, general secretaries and ‘pracharaks’ are expected to attend the meeting, he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatereya Hosabale, all joint general secretaries and other members of the national executive will be present at the meeting, he added.

Ahead of the national executive meeting, Bhagwat will deliver his annual speech on the occasion of Vijayadashami at Reshimbaug ground in Nagpur on Saturday.

"There will be a detailed discussion in the meeting on the plans for follow-up of the important issues (to be) mentioned in the speech of the Sarsanghchalak ji (RSS chief) on the occasion of Vijayadashami," Ambekar said.

The national executive at its meeting will also discuss “contemporary issues” in the country, he added.