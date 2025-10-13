RSS a 'secret organisation,' where does it gets funds from, asks K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday alleged that the RSS is the "most secret organisation in the world", which has not registered itself but still gets hundreds of crores of rupees worth funds.

Kharge had recently written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking to impose a ban on all activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in government institutions and public premises across the state, stating that such actions are contrary to India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

"This is a most secret organisation in the world. Why such a secrecy? Who are these people? Why should there be live telecast of RSS chief’s address? What is their contribution? Let them tell me ten of their contributions in 100 years of their existence," the Minister told a press conference.

He alleged that the BJP is RSS' 'puppet'.

"If you remove RSS then there is no BJP. It is nil without RSS. The RSS is zero without religion," the state minister, who is Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son, said.

Stating that he is not against Hindus or Hindu religion, Kharge said he was only opposed to the RSS and its ideology.

"I am against RSS. Its ideology does not have equality and does not accept our Constitution and insists for Manu Smriti," he claimed.

He wondered why the RSS is allowed to march with sticks.

"Why are they allowed to march with sticks. Are they special. If they are an NGO show me a registered copy. How are they funded. What is their funding mechanism. How are they making Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore," the minister said.

He said the RSS was banned by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, who revoked it after the Sangh leaders pleaded that they would toe the government line.

Kharge also questioned the nationalism of RSS saying, "How can an organisation that had not hoisted tri-colour for several decades and refuses to accept Indian Constitution be called patriotic." How are they patriot if they are refusing to register their organisation as an NGO, he said.

He also asked why RSS chief "Mohan Bhagwat need so much security." Earlier, in a letter to CM Siddaramaiah dated October 4, Kharge alleged that the RSS has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth." Kharge said the RSS' belief system "was contrary to India's ideals of unity and secular framework." "When divisive forces that sow hatred among the people raise their heads, our Constitution, founded on the core principles of integrity, equality, and unity, grants us the authority to curb such elements and uphold the secular values of the nation," the minister wrote.

He further alleged that "without obtaining police permission, aggressive displays are being carried out while wielding sticks," which, he claimed, "could have a harmful psychological impact on children and young people." PTI GMS GMS SA