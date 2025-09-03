RSS' ABVP scores first-ever win in Panjab University Students Council, gets president post

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) RSS-affiliated ABVP on Wednesday won the post of president in the Panjab University Campus Students Council election – a first ever for the student group. Gaurav Veer Sohal was elected president after the count of votes here Wednesday evening.

BJP leaders termed it a "historic" victory that "reflects sentiments" of Punjab, which will go to assembly polls in 2027.

The polling for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) was held earlier in the day amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Sohal defeated his nearest rival, Sumit Kumar of Students Front and Himachal Students Union (HIMSU), by 488 votes.

Sohal, a student of the department of law, polled 3,148 votes, while Sumit secured 2,660 votes.

Ashmeet Singh of the student body SATH defeated Naveen Kumar of ABVP Front, his nearest rival, for the post of vice-president by a margin of 650 votes.

Abhishek Dagar of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) defeated his nearest rival, Vishesh Anand Dhaka, by 722 votes.

The joint secretary post was won by Mohit Manderana, an independent candidate, backed by the Congress-affiliated NSUI.

"ABVP has scripted history by winning the election for the Presidentship of Punjab University Students’ Concil (sic) for the first time in 48 years. Heartiest congratulations to Gaurav Veer Sohal on becoming the President of PUSC and kudos to the entire ABVP team for this great victory," Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said on X.

BJP leader Sanjay Tandon congratulated Sohal on the victory.

"Congratulations and best wishes to ABVP's Gaurav Veer Sohal on being elected as the president of Panjab University. This victory is a symbol of the students' nationalist ideology and faith in positive change," Tandon said on X.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh called the win "historic." "For the very first time, ABVP has created history in Panjab University! Gaurav Veer Sohal has been elected as the President, marking a new beginning. This victory is not just of one candidate, but of ideology, nationalism, and student power," he said.

Another party leader from Punjab, Subhash Sharma, said, "It is a historic victory, a big win." He added, "This is Punjab's win and this shows the trend in Punjab. This reflects the sentiment of Punjab as students all over the state study here in PU." Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, in a video message, said "our party BJP's student wing ABVP which for the first time secured victory in PU. It is a clear message from Chandigarh, from this university, that the coming time in Punjab is for the BJP (referring to the 2027 assembly polls)." An elated Sohal said his immediate priority will be to mobilise his team and the youth to lend all possible help to the flood-hit people of Punjab.

"Our teams will work in flood-affected areas to help them," he said.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, in a statement on X, said, "This isn't just a win, it's a statement. A win for every student who believes in change, in strength, and in a campus that truly listens." It added, "With the unstoppable support of the student community, ABVP once again proves what true representation looks grounded, committed, and fearless. Here's to a new era of leadership, action, and student-first politics at Panjab University. Let's make it count." In the polling over the day, eight people contested for the president's post, five each for the vice-president and secretary posts, and four for the joint secretary post.

Over 16,000 students of the University were eligible to vote in the election.

Around 180 polling booths were set up for the polls.