RSS-affiliate slams IMF for approving loans to Pakistan

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) slammed the IMF on Saturday for approving loans to Pakistan and requested the member states, who supported the move, to reconsider their decision in view of the neighbouring country's continued support for terrorism.

It is "deeply concerning" that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a USD 1.4 billion loan to Pakistan from its climate resilience fund, along with an additional USD 1 billion loan under the existing USD 7 billion economic stabilisation programme, the RSS-affiliate said in a statement.

The SJM "strongly expresses" its displeasure with the IMF's decision, it added.

"While we refrain from directly calling this IMF funding a support for terrorism, the fact remains that loans provided to Pakistan in the past have often failed to serve their stated purposes," SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan was quoted as saying in the statement.

These funds may be diverted to strengthen Pakistan's military or indirectly aid terrorist activities, rather than contribute to meaningful economic reforms, he said, taking serious exception to the IMF's decision.

"The SJM urges the member countries of the IMF who supported this loan to reconsider their decision in light of Pakistan's continued support for terrorism," Mahajan said.

"We also call upon the government of India to engage all available diplomatic channels to ensure that the newly-approved IMF funds are not misused," he said.

The SJM called for greater transparency and accountability in the IMF's "lending practices" and requested it to seriously consider the "broader geopolitical implications" of its financial support to Pakistan.

"In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, SJM reiterates India's longstanding concerns over Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism," Mahajan said.

"We urge the IMF to implement strict monitoring mechanisms to audit how previously-disbursed funds were utilised, and whether they were used for economic stabilisation as intended or diverted for unintended purposes," he added.

The SJM hailed the government's "firm and resolute" response to the "continued terrorism", supported and abetted by Pakistan, and said India's "bold step" has reflected the will of its people and leadership, and reaffirmed the country's "unwavering commitment" to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens.

"Pakistan has nurtured terrorism as an instrument of its state policy, resulting in the loss of countless innocent lives and sustained instability in the region. India's decisive retaliation sends a clear and unambiguous message that terrorism will not be tolerated, and those who shelter and support such forces will face the consequences," it added.

The SJM also urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its persistent role in sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

"In this critical hour, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch stands firmly with the government, our armed forces and the people of India. We appeal to all citizens to maintain unity, remain vigilant and support national initiatives aimed at eradicating terrorism from our soil," Mahajan said.

"Amidst the ongoing action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, where our armed forces are engaged in the fight against terror, the Pakistani army is seen siding with terrorists, for example a slain terrorist is being given a state funeral wrapped in the national flag of Pakistan," he added. PTI PK RC