RSS' 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' to begin in Nagpur on Friday

Nagpur, Mar 14 (PTI) The annual three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will begin on Friday in Smriti Bhavan complex in Reshimbagh in Nagpur, a functionary of the outfit said.

The meeting is happening in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS, after six years and will be attended by 1,529 functionaries, he added.

Meanwhile, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition in Maharishi Dayanand Sarasvati Sabhagruha at Smriti Bhavan that showcases Indian culture, works of former RSS pracharaks etc. PTI CLS BNM