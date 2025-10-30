Yadgir: The Yadgir district administration has granted conditional permission for a RSS route march on Friday, in Gurmitkal town, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The congress president was elected as MLA from the Gurmitkal constituency eight times.

Permission for the march, organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was given on Wednesday after a detailed review of the route and security arrangements.

The order follows an application submitted on October 23 by Bassappa Sanjanol, District Prachar Pramukh of the RSS.

The police have allowed the procession to pass through Samrat Circle, APMC Circle, Hanuman Temple, Marathawadi, Police Station Road, Milan Chowk, and Sihineeru Bavi Market Main Road before culminating at Ram Nagar. The district administration has attached ten conditions to the permission.

The organisers have been directed to ensure that no damage occurs to public or private property, and the entire cost of any loss must be borne by them.

The RSS volunteers are required to strictly adhere to the designated route and ensure that no slogans hurting the sentiments of any caste or religion are raised.

Any activities likely to disturb peace and communal harmony have been strictly prohibited.

The order further specifies that no roads should be blocked, no shops should be forcibly closed, and no deadly weapons or firearms shall be carried during the procession.

Adequate police security arrangements will be in place along the route to maintain peace and order.

The administration has made it clear that if any of these conditions are violated, legal action will be taken against the organisers. The RSS had to wade through multiple challenges to make it finally happen.

Recently Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote to Siddaramaiah asking him to ban RSS activities on government and government-aided schools and public places.

"An organisation called the RSS has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth," he wrote in his letter.

In a separate letter, he asked the chief minister to ensure that action is taken against government officers and employees taking part in RSS activities.

According to Kharge, such practices go against India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

Days after the letter, the Karnataka cabinet decided that any organisation conducting activities in government properties should take prior permission from the authorities.

Also, a few government employees were suspended for taking part in RSS route march.

It is still not clear whether the RSS cadres will be allowed to wield lathis during route march.