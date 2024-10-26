RSS bats for Hindu unity, endorses the 'spirit' of 'batengey toh katengey' remark

Mathura (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Hindu unity is crucial for everyone's good and "we should be cautious" against forces that seek to divide in the name of religion, caste and ideology, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Saturday virtually endorsing the "batengey toh katengey (divided we fall)" remark by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"If we discriminate/divide on the basis of language, state, upper and backward castes, then we will be decimated (Hum jaati, bhasha, prant agla-pitchda bhed se hum karengey toh hum katengey)," the leader of the BJP's ideological fountainhead told reporters on the second and concluding day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's national meet here.

He was asked about the 'batengey toh katengey' slogan first made by Adityanath and subsequently flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Thane, Maharashtra on October 5.

Hosabale stressed that while the statement itself is not the focus, the spirit behind it is significant.

"The issue is of Hindu unity. In fact, we often say that those who forget the Hindu thought invite disaster, lose their family, land and places of worship. The spirit is the same. The issue is of unity in society. (Samaj ekatmata se nahi rahega toh .. itihaas kehta hai.. hum to kehte hain jab jab Hindu bhaav ko bhoole aayi vipada mahaan bhai tootey dharti khoi mitey dharma sansthan .. yeh hamara geet hai ... toh usko aajkal ki bhasha main aisa aapne jo kaha ho sakta hai. Mudda kya hain. Samaj ki ekta," the RSS leader said.

Asserting that unity is essential for any nation, he said mere speeches are insufficient and real efforts are required to foster it.

"We have to inculcate it in our behaviour. The good thing is that many religious and other organisations are now understanding this and supporting it. Hindu unity is the RSS' pledge," he said, adding Sangh reflects the voice of the society.

"Hindu unity is for everyone's good, for global happiness and peace. Hindu unity is important to ensure one's safety and for world harmony. That is why we back Hindu unity and there are no two views on this," he said.

The RSS veteran cautioned that there were "forces" working to "divide Hindus" on religious and caste lines.

"Some forces seek to divide in the name of religion and caste, ideology and other ways so we have to be cautious against them," he said.

On October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged the issue of Hindu unity at a rally in Thane, Maharashtra where he said, "Agar hum batenge, toh bantney waley mehfil sajaayenge (if we are divided, then those who seek to do so would celebrate)." Asked about the meeting between Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he said that the chief minister had mainly come to discuss about the upcoming Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"He (Adityanath) said that efforts will be made to make this year's Kumbh more 'saarthak' (meaningful) and 'yashasvi' (successful) than the last time. He also presented the plans prepared for this to the Sangh officials," the RSS general secretary said.

Hosabale said that the main request of the chief minister was to encourage people from tribal society and their religious leadership to attend Kumbh as due to some reasons they are not able to reach in the numbers in which they should be represented.

He requested that the RSS also extend invitation to them so that all sections of society can participate in this sacred work, Hosabale added.

"He remarked that the Kumbh is not only a religious event but a national celebration that showcases the country's cultural unity," Hosabale said.

He said that those who bathe in the holy Ganga should also take the message of the Ganga's purity and environmental purity and spread this sacred thought to every corner of the country. PTI COR MAN NAV RT RT RT RT