RSS begins 3-day meeting in Jodhpur; over 30 like bodies participating

Jodhpur, Sep 5 (PTI) A three-day all-India meeting of the top brass of RSS and more than 30 like bodies began on Friday in Jodhpur.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale inaugurated the meeting, where the leaders of these organisations will discuss issues concerning national unity, national security, and social issues.

The meeting is being attended by top office bearers of 32 organisations.

According to the RSS office bearers, the meeting commenced with a recitation of the Sangathan Mantra.

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vidya Bharati, and SAKSHAM are participating in the meeting.

Representatives of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, and Seema Jagaran Manch will be among the attendees.

The entrance of the auditorium where the deliberations will be held has been designed with Rani Abbakka Gate and Haldighati Gate.

During the course of the meeting, the participants will deliberate on five themes: social harmony, the institution of family, eco-friendly lifestyles, self-reliance, citizens' duties, and social and economic state of the nation.

Around 320 representatives from 32 affiliated organisations have come to Jodhpur to attend the meeting.

The meeting will review the work carried out by various organisations on the National Education Policy-2020, as well as how to connect tribals with the mainstream, an official said.

Discussions will also be held on a series of events scheduled to celebrate RSS' 100 years.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at an RSS event being held on October 2 at its headquarters in Nagpur to mark the hundred years of its foundation.

The RSS has planned a series of programmes, including more than one lakh 'Hindu Sammelans' and thousands of symposiums, to celebrate its centenary.

The Jodhpur gathering is not meant for passing resolutions but rather serves as a platform for dialogue, coordination, and inspiration among organisations.

Based on the ideas and experiences shared here, each organisation will independently decide its future course of action, an RSS office bearer said.

The meeting comes on the heels of a programme addressed by Bhagwat in Delhi. PTI DR SDA VN VN