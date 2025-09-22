RSS centenary events to begin on Vijayadashami; Bhagwat to address workers, Kovind to be chief guest

Nagpur, Sep 22 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will mark its centenary year with events beginning from Vijayadashami on October 2, which will include an address by its chief Mohan Bhagwat in the presence of former president Ramnath Kovind who will be the chief guest.

Events to commemorate 100 years of the outfit will take place till Vijayadashami in 2026, RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said at a press conference in Reshimbagh here on Monday.

"On October 2, former President of India Ramnath Kovind will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashami programme and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address swayamsevaks across the world. Bajaj Finserv chairperson Sanjiv Bajaj, Deccan Industries' KV Kartik and Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita are the special invitees at the programme," Ambekar said.

Guests from Ghana, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, UK and USA will also take part in the October 2 programme, which will be covered by foreign media, he said, adding there is tremendous enthusiasm among RSS workers for the centenary year celebrations that will be held nationwide.

'Sarsanghchalak' Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will be visiting all RSS prants in the country through the centenary year, he said.

On the lines of RSS chief Bhagwat's three-day 'Sanvad' programme held in Delhi in August, events will be held in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai, Ambekar added.

A two-day programme will be held in Bengaluru on November 7-8 this year, in Kolkata on December 21 and in Mumbai on February 6 and 7, the outfit's Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh informed.

Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan will perform 'Sangh geet' in a programme in Nagpur on September 28, Ambekar said.

Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS in 1925 from Nagpur with the objective of "vyakti nirman" considering it essential for society and nation building, Ambekar said.

"The RSS has more than 83,000 daily shakhas along with 32,000 weekly shakhas. During the centenary year, the RSS will reach out to citizens across the country to inform them about our ideology and work through the 'gruh sampark' campaign. Similarly, 'Hindu sammellans' will also be held in more than one lakh places nationwide," he said.

Asked about the 100 year journey and the vision for the next 100 years with regards to India, he said he sees a proud country with happy citizens which is taking global responsibility.

Queried about the extent to which the RSS' dream of 'Hindu Rashtra' has shaped up in these 100 years, Ambekar asserted the country is "already a Hindu Rashtra which Dr Hedgewar had said when RSS was formed".

"The work of awakening society about Hindu Rashtra, Hindu samaj, Hindu Dharma and Hindu culture is constantly going on. I feel people are understanding it and are coming forward to take part in this awakening," he said. PTI CLS BNM