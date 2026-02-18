RSS centenary outreach: Mohan Bhagwat to interact with students at Lucknow university today

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to attend two programmes in Lucknow on Wednesday as part of his two-day visit to the city.

Bhagwat is scheduled to participate in a programme at the University of Lucknow, where he is to interact with students and research scholars, among others from the academia, as part of the RSS's centenary outreach initiative, the organisation sources said.

In another event, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, he would be interacting with working professionals and prominent citizens, they added.

Bhagwat's visit to Lucknow university comes amid ongoing controversy over the University Grants Commission (UGC)'s new regulations.

The Supreme Court on January 29 had stayed the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, saying the framework is "prima facie vague", can have "very sweeping consequences" and may end up dividing society with a "dangerous impact".

Lucknow University had also witnessed massive protests against the proposed regulations.

Earlier, addressing a 'social harmony' meeting at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar on Tuesday, Bhagwat said that "everyone must abide by the law" while responding to a query on the UGC guidelines issue.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the recently stayed UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, he said if any law is found to be flawed, there is a constitutional mechanism to amend it.

"Law has to be followed by all. If a law is wrong, there are ways to change it," he said, adding that caste should not become a cause of conflict in society.

He stressed that a sense of belonging and harmony in society can prevent such disputes. "Those who have been left behind must be helped to rise. All are ours. The world progresses through coordination, not conflict," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also called for greater unity and organisation within Hindu society, expressing concern over declining population growth among Hindus and alleged instances of forced or inducement-based religious conversions.

He said efforts should be made to bring back those who wish to return to the Hindu fold, and that infiltration must be checked.

Bhagwat further said families should be encouraged to have at least three children, citing studies that suggest societies with fertility rates below replacement levels face long-term decline. PTI KIS AMJ AMJ