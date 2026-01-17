RSS centenary: Over 3,000 Hindu conferences to be held across Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) In the backdrop of the centenary year of RSS, more than 3,000 Hindu conferences will be organised across the state, the organising committee said on Saturday.

Hindu Samajotsava or Hindu Sammelana programmes will be held in rural and urban areas (ward level) across the state from January 18 to February 1, 2026.

"Hindu Samajotsava or Hindu Sammelana programmes will be held at more than 3,000 places, and lakhs of public-citizens will participate. Hindu Sammelana will continue in the North Karnataka region till February 28," the Hindu Samajotsava Samiti (Committee) said in a release.

The programmes will be organised at the Taluk level by local committee. Dignitaries, leaders, and prominent people from various social backgrounds will be the office bearers of this committee and will organise the Hindu Sammelan, it said.

"Panchaparivaranthana Awareness" is created on five topics such as social harmony, family education, environmental protection, indigenous lifestyle and civic etiquette. In some places, cow worship, processions, bike rallies, exhibition and sale of indigenous products, and cultural-patriotic programmes will be organised, it further said.

The Hindu Samajotsava programme will feature saints-swamijis, social leaders, and subject experts speaking on various topics. The main objective of the Hindu Samajotsava will be to create awareness on issues such as religion, culture, society, and nation, and to ensure that our temples become centers of social awareness, it said.

The programmes will be organised through the local Hindu Samajotsava Committee in collaboration with various organisations and institutions in more than 3,000 locations in the state, including North Karnataka and South Karnataka regions, it added.

According to the committee, in the backdrop of the centenary year of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vijayadashami festivals in Ganavesh (RSS uniform) attire in mandals, youth conferences at the taluk level, door-to-door outreach campaign, Hindu Sammelan (conferences) in residential/mandals, social harmony conferences at the taluk level, and major civic gathering programmes at district centers have been organised.

Vijayadashami festivals, youth conferences, and door-to-door outreach campaigns have already been held very successfully. PTI KSU KH