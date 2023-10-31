RSS chief arrives in Bhuj ahead of Sangh central executive council meeting

Bhuj, Oct 31 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here in Kutch district of Gujarat on Tuesday to participate in the upcoming annual meeting of the Sangh where issues including the Lord Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya and holding of various programmes will be discussed.

The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meet of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will be held from November 5 to 7, a release said. Bhagwat will be in Bhuj till November 8 for the meeting.

The meeting is expected to see the participation of over 400 office-bearers of RSS and members from across the country. The conclave will review the organisational works of the Sangh and discuss the issues raised in the All Bharat coordination meeting held at Pune in September, it said.

The issues raised in Bhagwat's recent Vijayadashmi festival address in Nagpur will also be discussed, it said.

"The meeting will also deliberate on the proposed temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, and the related programmes to be organised across the country," it said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony, expected to take place on January 22.

Besides Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all members of the executive council and Sangh office-bearers will attend the meeting. PTI Cor KA PD NSK