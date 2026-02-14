RSS chief arrives in Gorakhpur for 3-day visit

Gorakhpur(UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Saturday evening for a three-day visit as part of the organisation's centenary year celebrations.

Bhagwat, who travelled to Gorakhpur by air, reached around 5:30 pm and will be staying at 'Madhav Dham', the RSS provincial office. During his stay, the RSS chief is scheduled to chair a series of organisational meetings and participate in social outreach programmes focused on the Sangh's centenary initiatives, senior RSS officials confirmed.

According to RSS officials, Bhagwat will address a 'Samajik Sadbhav Baithak' on Sunday morning at the Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium. The meeting will see participation from prominent representatives of various castes and communities from across the province.

Later on Sunday afternoon, he will interact with eminent citizens during a 'Pramukh Jan Goshti' to discuss strengthening social coordination and mutual trust.

On Monday, the final day of his visit, the RSS chief will review centenary year activities with district and provincial office-bearers. He is also scheduled to address a 'Kutumb Sneh Milan', a gathering of RSS functionaries and their families, before departing Gorakhpur on Monday night.

Security has been beefed up in and around the venues of the scheduled programmes, officials said.