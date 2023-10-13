RSS chief arrives on 3-day visit to J-K

Jammu, Oct 13 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday for a three-day visit, during which he will address gatherings and hold meetings with the organisation's leaders in the Union Territory.

After arriving here, Bhagwat proceeded from the airport to the RSS' headquarters 'Keshav Bhawan' at Ambhpalla.

Bhagwat's visit to Jammu and Kashmir is part of his annual visits to places across the country to review the functioning of the organisation, according to a statement.

Over the course of his stay, he is scheduled to engage in discussions with the top leadership of the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

On Saturday morning, Bhagwat will address a gathering of RSS workers in Jammu. RSS workers from Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu Mahanagar are slated to participate in the event, the statement said. He is also scheduled to visit a temple and offer prayers.

On Sunday, the RSS chief will address a meeting which will be attended by various organisations, the statement said.

During this session, Bhagwat will seek feedback on the various projects initiated by the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir, covering areas such as village development, public awareness, health, ecology, water conservation, social equality and education, it said.

On the same day, the RSS chief will address a gathering of swayamsevaks at the Kathua stadium. He will also unveil a statue of Bharat Mata at Jakhbar village, the statement said. PTI AB AB ANB ANB